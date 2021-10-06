Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,366,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.64. 17,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

