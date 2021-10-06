Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of Stifel Financial worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 2,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

