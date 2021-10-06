Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $7,299,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,864.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

