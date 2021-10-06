Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $43,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

