Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.01 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $43,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7,213.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

