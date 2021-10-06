Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.91% of First Merchants worth $43,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRME. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

