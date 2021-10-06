Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of PNM Resources worth $41,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $459,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

