Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,304 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

