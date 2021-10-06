Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,279 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Patterson Companies worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

