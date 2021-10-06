Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 277.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

