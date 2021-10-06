Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,060. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $176.98 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

