Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 192 ($2.51). 36,812,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,080,672. The company has a market capitalization of £32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.16. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

