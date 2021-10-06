Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

