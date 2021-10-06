Barings LLC Has $14.33 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $288.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.34. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

