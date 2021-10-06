Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €83.71 ($98.48). 942,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

