Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $32.41. 115,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

