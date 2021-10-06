Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BODY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BODY traded down 0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 5.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,052. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 5.31 and a 1-year high of 18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.40.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 223.11 million during the quarter.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

