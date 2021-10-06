Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEZ. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 375.35 ($4.90) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 28.31. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

