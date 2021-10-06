Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.81. 3,090,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,772,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

