Beck Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,995 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 262,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.