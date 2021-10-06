Beck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.74. 874,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,742. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.