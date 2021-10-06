Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,015. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

