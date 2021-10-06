Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. 371,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.