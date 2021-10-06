Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 692,900 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
BLCM opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.72. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.15.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
