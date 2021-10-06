Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 692,900 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BLCM opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.72. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

