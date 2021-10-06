Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Berry pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out -20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berry has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Berry and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.14 -$262.89 million $0.56 13.27 GeoPark $393.69 million 2.24 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -18.78

GeoPark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Berry has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49% GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berry and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 GeoPark 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.52%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.31%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Berry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry beats GeoPark on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

