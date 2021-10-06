Bifrost (BFC) Achieves Market Cap of $42.37 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00254429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00104840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

