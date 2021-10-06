Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Down 1.3%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €29.66 ($34.89) and last traded at €29.74 ($34.99). Approximately 121,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.14 ($35.46).

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.13.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

