Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.50.

BIIB stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.74. 25,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,517. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

