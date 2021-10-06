BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioHiTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

BHTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 124,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.28. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.