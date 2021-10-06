BitcoinZ 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,185.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $3,185.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00227520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00129263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00143170 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

