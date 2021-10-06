BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 5,374 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 273,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BlackBerry by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

