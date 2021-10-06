BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

