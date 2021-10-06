BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.99% of HNI worth $308,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

