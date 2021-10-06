BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Monro worth $330,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.