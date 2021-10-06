BlackRock Inc. Has $316.35 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $316,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $33,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

