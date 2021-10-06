BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MUA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

