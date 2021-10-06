Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
