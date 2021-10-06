BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 32,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

