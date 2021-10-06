Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 12,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,938. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

