Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 123.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

