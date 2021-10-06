Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,475. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

