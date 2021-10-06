Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,950 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.19% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 9,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

