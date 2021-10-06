Blair William & Co. IL Sells 502 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE BCO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

