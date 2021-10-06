Blue Apron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 17,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average daily volume of 3,672 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $89,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 22,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -3.74. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

