Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $169,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

OWL opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

