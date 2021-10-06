B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMRRY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,067. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

