BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 101,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

