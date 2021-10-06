BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

