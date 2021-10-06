BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 92.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 417.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $325,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 177.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,239 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.