BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 288.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 31.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $874.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.